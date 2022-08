ST. LOUIS – Americans are still spending money on the fun this summer despite high inflation.

6.2 million workers took a vacation or personal days. The U.S. Census Bureau conducted the July Household Survey this year.

Theme parks said their sales per visitor are reaching historic highs. The demand for hotels is also strong. The CEO of Host Hotels and Resorts believes this will continue for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Vacation rentals are also doing well, while visitors save on costs.