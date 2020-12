ST. LOUIS – Multiple people are trapped in a three-story apartment building due to a fire on the second floor.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the apartment building is in the 4400 block of West Florissant Avenue. This is an active scene. FOX 2 will update this story as more details become available.

4400blk of W. Florissant – Occupied three story apartment building; heavy #fire on the second floor. Multiple people trapped. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity



Engine 26 is first due.

