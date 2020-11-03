People with COVID-19 still able to cast their ballot

ST. LOUIS – People under quarantine orders due to the coronavirus needed a way to cast their vote on Election Day.

Workers in PPE were set-up outside the St. Louis City Election Board helping people vote who have the coronavirus. Some people who were on quarantine orders got medical excuses to come down to the election board to cast their ballot. These workers have been out there since early Tuesday morning to take care of the voters.

This is arranged in a way to keep the workers and the rest of the public safe from COVID while guaranteeing citizens their right to vote.

St. Louis County and St. Charles County also have their own set up for handling voters with coronavirus.

One worker on this detail says they’ve seen about 70 COVID voters over the past two days.

