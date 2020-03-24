1  of  2
IL: 16 deaths/1535 cases; MO: 5 deaths/255 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses
Wainright Building worker in St. Louis tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, MO. – A Department of Mental Health employee working in the Wainright building has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Staff working in the building have been notified and the workplace will be cleaned according to protocol.

The Department of Health and Senior Services and the St. Louis City Health Department is also working to notify staff who may have had direct contact with the person. Many people in the building are already working remotely.

People who had direct contact with the person testing positive have been given specific information from the CDC on how to monitor their health.

