ST. LOUIS – Be on the lookout for more road work Monday. It’s part of the ongoing project along the I-270 north corridor.

At about 6:00 a.m. MoDot will close Pershall Road at Old Halls Ferry Road. It will be closed for two weeks.

Then at about 9:00 a.m. MoDot will also close the ramp from Bellefontaine Road to I-270 westbound. It will be closed for two and a half months.