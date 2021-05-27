Person in custody after man found dead in North St. Louis County Thursday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Authorities say a man in his mid-20s is in custody Thursday after police were called to the 12000 block of Riverview Drive where another man was found and pronounced dead.
The St. Louis County Police department responded to the scene around 2:15 Thursday afternoon for what was described as a “cutting”. The suspect was on scene and arrested without incident, according to authorities.
Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Police are releasing limited information but say the parties were known to each other.