ST. LOUIS, Mo. —Two trucks were involved in the crash on westbound I-70 70 just before the Blanchette Bridge Friday morning. Construction work is currently underway near the bridge. The accident happened during a single lane merge. The highway was completely closed while emergency crews worked to remove a driver from one of the trucks.

The driver was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. No one else was hurt. The highway has since been reopened.