Person of interest in custody after shooting of Metro bus driver

ST. LOUIS — Police have taken a person of interest into custody following the shooting of a Metro bus driver last week, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis confirmed Monday night.

Charges have not been announced.

The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. Passengers reported that a single gunshot outside of the bus struck the driver, causing him to crash.

Jonathan Cobb

The driver, Jonathan Cobb, remains hospitalized in critical condition. There were several passengers on the bus, but none of them were injured from the gunshot.

At a press conference on Monday, Cobb’s family pleaded for justice in the case.

“I try to think of words that I can say, but the only thing I can do is ask you all — if you know something, please! Please say something! Please! We’re begging the community,” said Cobb’s sister, Charna Wooten. “Jonathan needs justice!”

The Major Case Squad has 20 investigators working on the case.

The Bi-State Development, which operates Metro, is cooperating with the investigation.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.