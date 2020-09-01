Person of interest being questioned in fatal stabbing at Red Roof Inn

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles police are investigating a stabbing death at a hotel.

Police were called to the Red Roof Inn on Zumbehl Road in St. Charles around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in his 30’s on the ground with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

A person of interest is being questioned. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the stabbing other than a disturbance. Yellow crime scene tape blocked off a room.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

Deadly Stabbing at the Red Roof In St Charles Missouri. pic.twitter.com/3CjOu6V0jG — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 1, 2020