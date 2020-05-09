Person of interest in custody after two teens shot Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS- A person of interest was taken into custody Saturday morning after two teens were shot, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened in the 9800 block of Scottdale Drive around 9:05 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two male victims, ages 14 and 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital.

Investigators say the victims and another individual were involved in an altercation which led up to the shooting. The other individual is currently being detained as a person of interest.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.