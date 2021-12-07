Person of interest in Metro bus shooting charged with resisting arrest

ST. LOUIS — The person of interest arrested in the case of a Metro bus driver shot on the job has been charged in connection with a police pursuit on Monday.

Isaiah Houston, 30, was charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $60,000.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said it will seek further charges as it continues to investigate.

Detectives stopped a red Chrysler PT Cruiser near Jennings Station Road and Greyling Drive on Monday because it matched the description of a vehicle that may be connected to the shooting. The man driving the PT Cruiser was taken into custody and was later identified as Houston.

Metro bus driver Jonathan Cobb was shot around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. Passengers reported that a single gunshot from outside of the bus struck Cobb, causing him to crash.

Cobb remains hospitalized in critical condition. Several passengers were on the bus, but none of them were injured from the gunshot.

Jonathan Cobb

More than 20 detectives with the Major Case Squad are working around the clock to solve the case.

“Get the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for this incident and help us locate the vehicle that may have information to this crime,” said Lt. Tim Burger with the Major Case Squad.

Investigators released a security camera photo of the PT Cruiser prior to stopping a similar vehicle Monday night. Police have yet to confirm if it’s the same vehicle captured in surveillance images from Friday’s shooting that left Cobb in critical condition.

Cobb is a popular musician known as J-Traxx in St. Louis music circles. His family is praying for his recovery and pleading for answers.

“I try to think of words that I can say, but the only thing I can do is ask you all — if you know something, please! Please say something! Please! We’re begging the community,” said Cobb’s sister, Charna Wooten, during a Monday afternoon press conference. “Jonathan needs justice!”

Bi-State Development, which runs the buses, is putting new security measures in place after the shooting.

“These are the front-line workers who are out there,” said Bi-State’s president and CEO Taulby Roach. “They are scared and intimidated. We will be putting additional security resources exclusively that will be dedicated to the bus line. They deserve the dedication. Please I urge you to help us bring some justice to the family.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $10,000 reward.