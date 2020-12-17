Person shot at Florissant IHOP

ST. LOUIS – At least one person was shot at an IHOP in Florissant Thursday at about 2:00 a.m.
It happened in the parking lot of the restaurant along North Highway-67.
So far, it’s unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
