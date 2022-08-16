ST. LOUIS – There was another shooting Monday night just before 9:30 p.m.

This was in north St. Louis county in Charlack. According to police, it happened outside a Seven-Eleven. It was on St. Charles Rock Road and Lackland Road. Investigators found several shell casings in the parking lot. Police also reported that one person went to the hospital.

The identity and severity of the victim’s injuries have not yet been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.