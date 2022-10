ST. LOUIS — A person started a fire at a north St. Louis building early Friday morning.

The fire started around 3 a.m. on Delmar Boulevard at North Newstead.

The St. Louis Fire Department said that someone started a fire in the back stairwell of the building. Nobody was hurt. Police have joined the fire department to investigate the fire.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.