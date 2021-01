CASEYVILLE, Ill. – A person was trapped inside of a work van for about 20 minutes after a collision with a school bus at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday.

It is unknown at this time if there were children aboard the school bus. The side of the school bus says Belleville School District.

The crash happened in the 9000 block of Bunkum Road, a few blocks away from the French Village Fire Department.

Reports of school bus accident on Bunkum Rd, south of Caseyville #IL — @SkyFOXSTL headed to the scene @FOX2now #Breaking — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) January 29, 2021

This is a developing story and FOX 2 will continue to update it as more information becomes available.