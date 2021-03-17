Personal safety app for women sees spike after London woman’s murder

ST. LOUIS– A personal safety app for women called WalkSafe has seen a spike in downloads after the recent disappearance and killing of a woman in London, England.

Scott Schaffer, the chief information security officer at Blade Technologies, says the app was reportedly being downloaded 1,000 times every 10 minutes at one point this month.

The WalkSafe app features a map showing reports of crime taken from monthly police reports in the area. Users can then choose to avoid crime hotspots when possible. The app will alert you when you are near those locations and reroute you.

There is also a feature called HomeSafe. It lets you estimate the time you will arrive somewhere and send your location to an emergency contact if you don’t complete your journey on time.

There is also a TapSafe feature that lets you check in with contacts if you are feeling uneasy about an area. There are two buttons you can tap.OK requires a tap every 30 seconds and Nervous needs to be tapped every 10 seconds.

Currently, the app only works in certain geographical location, like London. However, there are already some apps that can provide similar features.

Washington University in St. Louis began offering its students, faculty, and staff the app SafeTrek in 2017 as another way to help protect people on the campus. You can read our previous story here.

Your smartphone or device may also have an SOS feature on it. You can find out how to use it during an emergency here.

You may also want to check out your app store for other options.