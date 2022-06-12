A pest control company is looking for homeowners in the United States that’ll allow them to release a hundred American cockroaches into their homes. And they’re offering $2,000.

A spokesperson for Pest Informer says they just need permission to film and test out a specific cockroach treatment.

The homeowner must be at least 21 years of age and the house must be located somewhere in the continental U.S.

The study takes about 30 days and during the process, homeowners are forbidden from using other pest-control techniques.

If this sounds like the kind of adventure you’re willing to sign on for, you can get more information at PestInformer.com.