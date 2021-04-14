Pets apply here: Busch Dog Brew’s Chief Tasting Officer gets $20,000 salary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Does your dog need a job? Sign them up to be the Busch Dog Brew taste tester and they could win a $20,000 salary and pet insurance as the company’s Chief Tasting Officer. Anheuser Busch sold out of the beer made for dogs when it went on sale last year.
To launch the job hunt, Busch created a recruitment film starring Busch Guy and some prospective applicants. Don’t be fooled by comedic portrayal in the film, this is a very serious role. In order to get the job, your pup needs to possess a refined palate, an outstanding sense of smell, and must be a ‘very good’ boy or girl.
Applications can be submitted by posting a picture of your dog on social along with their qualifications, and #BuschCTOcontest. For additional details on how to apply, visit Busch.com/CTO