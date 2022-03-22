ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people who died in the chain-reaction crash. Authorities say he was driving a 2018 Ram truck.

The other fatal victims:

Joshua Wiggins, 30, of Candler, North Carolina

Jesse Jiminez, 51, of Houston, Texas

Raina Jamerson, 22, of Kenosha Wisconsin

A fifth, unidentified victim was pronounced dead at a hospital in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

More than 30 vehicles were involved in the crash.