Pevely man now holds state-record for biggest longnose gar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Pevely, Missouri man now holds the state record for reeling in the largest longnose gar.

Anthony Schnur Jr.’s caught the 32-pound, 10-ounce fish from Table Rock Lake on Wednesday, April 7.

The previous record was set in 1999 with a 27-pound longnose gar.

Schnur’s record comes after the loss of a close friend.

“I had a good buddy of 30 years who passed away,” Schnur said. “The funny thing is his wife called me that morning with the news. And she asked me to do her a favor and catch a fish in his name. My girlfriend and I went out to his favorite spot originally for crappie fishing when she happened to spot the gar. And sure enough, we caught it and it turned out to be a record. It’s absolutely unreal.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation verified the weight of Schnur’s fish on a certified scale at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson.

This is the fourth state record fish caught in 2021.

Schnur plans to mount the fish in memory of his friend.