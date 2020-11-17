Missouri family’s impressive 6,000 LED holiday light display ‘sings’ to you

PEVELY, Mo. – We may only be a couple of weeks into November, but many people are decorating earlier this year to try and unleash the festive spirit.

The light show, in The Vineyards neighborhood, is perhaps the most impressive single-home Christmas display in Pevely, Missouri.

With thousands of LED lights strung around the property and incredible video face features, Justin Lenhard and fam have taken down their Halloween light display and worked hard getting the Christmas one installed.

“My wife and I started the design concept in late July,” said Lenhard. “It is very complicated, for one minute of a song it takes about four hours to program”.

The house boasts 6,000 LED lights timed to a 14 song soundtrack that broadcasts via radio frequency through your car stereo.

“One light can display over 16 million different colors”, said Lenhard. “Each light is data operated with a computer chip inside, we have seven computer modules outside of the house controlling the synchronized show”.

Justin feels incredibly lucky to be able to offer families something to do this year for the holidays out of the house at a safe distance.

Drivers can plan to park their car along 650 Alsace Drive Pevely, MO 63070 and tune into 99.7 FM for songs like “Your A Mean One Mr. Grinch”, “Carol of the Bells”, and classics like “Run Run Rudolph” that goes with the 45-minute show.

Hours: Friday & Saturday 6 -10 p.m. | Sunday 6- 9 p.m.