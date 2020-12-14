Watch: Sam Page hold briefing as Pfizer vaccine to arrive in Missouri today, vaccinations to start Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Doses of the Pfizer vaccine should arrive in all 50 states at some point Monday and FOX 2 was told that BJC will be the distribution center for getting vaccines to hospitals in the St. Louis area.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine were boxed up at a location in Michigan then shipped out Sunday to be flown to locations across the country. Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being transported to 600 sites nationwide. The hope is that vaccinations can start in some areas Monday.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Missouri should receive an initial shipment of more than 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and that vaccinations will likely start in the Show-Me State on Wednesday. That spokesperson also said state officials are preparing for the vaccine to arrive basically at any time.

Doses will go directly to hospitals across the state because the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at such cold temperatures. Authorities say frontline health care workers in hospitals will be among the first to get the vaccine along with residents in long term care facilities.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to speak about the vaccine and also announce that the safer at home order is being extended for at least the next two weeks during his COVID-19 briefing at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The safer at home order was set to expire Monday, December 14.