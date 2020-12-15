Pfizer’s COVID vaccine arrives in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS – News of the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Missouri and Illinois and the first medical receiving their shots fueled hope instead of fear at long-term care homes across the St. Louis region Monday.

Nearly 43,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, packed in dry ice, arrived at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency’s strategic stockpile in Peoria, for distribution statewide.

Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, confirmed his state also received its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines, Monday.

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday, December 11, confirming its safety and effectiveness,” Parson said.

Walgreens and CVS pharmacies will begin giving shots to residents and workers in long-term care homes in both states as early as next Monday, according to authorities.

“There’s probably nothing that’s happened in a century that’s as massive a mission as what we’re embarking on,” said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, as he checked that first shipment in Peoria, Monday. “This is the first day of that mission. We’re going to save an awful lot of people’s lives.”

The news was reason for hope to Michelle Gianella of Ballwin and her sister, Mignon.

Mignon is a resident at the Ballwin Ridge Home.

Michelle said the news brought hope of a return to holiday gatherings and in-person visits with her sister in 2021. They got to visit in-person Thursday for the first time since the pandemic started, using a plexiglass divider.

Long-term care workers and residents in Missouri would be getting the Moderna vaccine and not the Pfizer vaccine because of the refrigeration requirements with Pfizer’s version, officials said.

Moderna was still awaiting Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, which is expected later this week with shipments to begin almost immediately.