Pharmacies inside Dierbergs are now controlled by Mercy

ST. LOUIS – Mercy is now in control of all Dierbergs Pharmacy operations.
Under the agreement, Mercy will continue to operate the pharmacies in all 22 Dierbergs locations.
More than 150 employees including pharmacists, techs, and associates will now continue their careers as employees of Mercy.
“It’s been different at Dierbergs in that we try not to be a factory of prescriptions. We try to be connected with the customer, know their name, know their kids’ names, and make them feel appreciated as well,” Dierbergs President and CEO Greg Dierberg said. “In this transition, they feel like it’s a great fit because that’s the culture at Mercy and they feel like they’re right at home.”
Mercy will also operate pharmacies in any new Dierbergs locations including a store under construction in Lake St. Louis. That store is slated to open later this year.