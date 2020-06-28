Phase 2 of St. Louis Public Library system reopening begins Monday

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Public Library system begins its Phase 2 reopening Monday.

Most locations will be open Mondays through Saturdays, but the Central Express location will be open Mondays through Fridays.

The Cabanne branch will remain closed temporarily while repairs are made to the building following some water damage.

Staff will wear masks and all customers nine and older must wear a mask or cloth face-covering inside the branches at all times.

That goes for all folks nine years old and older.