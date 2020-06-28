Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 997 deaths/ 20,575 cases IL: 6,888 deaths/ 141,723 cases.

Phase 2 of St. Louis Public Library system reopening begins Monday

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Public Library system begins its Phase 2 reopening Monday.

Most locations will be open Mondays through Saturdays, but the Central Express location will be open Mondays through Fridays.

The Cabanne branch will remain closed temporarily while repairs are made to the building following some water damage.

Staff will wear masks and all customers nine and older must wear a mask or cloth face-covering inside the branches at all times.

That goes for all folks nine years old and older.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News