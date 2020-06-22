New rules: Many Illinois businesses to reopen and crowd sizes to expand under ‘Phase 4’

A shopper walks to a department store in Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, Ill., Thursday, June 18, 2020. With Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement that Illinois is moving into Phase 3 of his reopen Illinois plan, certain businesses at the mall can reopen with eased restrictions. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois is preparing for the next phase of reopening on June 26. There are 400,000 people who will return to work when the state enters “Phase 4.” Leisure, recreation, and other businesses will be following new guidelines that were just released by Gov. Pritzker’s office.

The average statewide COVID-19 case positivity rate is now 2.5 percent. Hospitalizations and novel coronavirus related deaths in Illinois are also down. This positive trend is allowing state officials to reopen more businesses to help the economy recover.

Health and fitness, movies and theaters, museums and zoos, as well as indoor dining at restaurants will all have new guidelines under phase 4. The new guidelines allow for gatherings to expand from ten to 50 people or fewer. This expanded gathering limit extends to key activities like meetings, events, and funerals.

See the detailed rules for reopening Illinois businesses here: Illinois.gov/businessguidelines.

Selection of new Phase 4 guidelines released by Illinois:

Meetings and events: Venues and meeting spaces can resume with the lesser of up to 50 people OR 50% of overall room capacity. Multiple groups are permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups. This includes activities such as conferences and weddings. Indoor and Outdoor recreation: Revised guidelines to allow select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks), as well as clubhouses to reopen. Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers OR 50% of facility capacity with outdoor recreation allowing group sizes of up to 50, and permitting multiple groups given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups; concessions permitted with restrictions. Indoor Dining: Indoor dining can reopen with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity.

Museums: Can reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; museums should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions. Zoos: Can reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits, indoor exhibits, and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; zoos should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions. Cinema and Theatre: Indoor seated theaters, cinemas, and performing arts centers to allow admission of the lesser of up to 50 guests OR 50% of overall theater or performance space capacity (applies to each screening room); outdoor capacity limited to 20% of overall theater or performance space capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions. Outdoor seated spectator events: Outdoor spectator sports can resume with no more than 20% of seating capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Film production: Allow no more than 50% of sound stage or filming location capacity; crowd scenes should be limited to 50 people or fewer. Industries with revised guidelines in Phase 4: Youth and Recreational Sports: Revised guidelines allow competitive gameplay and tournaments; youth and recreational sports venues can operate at 50% of facility capacity, 20% seating capacity for spectators, and group sizes up to 50 with multiple groups permitted during practice and competitive games given venues have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups; concessions permitted with restrictions. Health and fitness centers: Revised guidelines allow gyms to open at 50% capacity and allow group fitness classes of up to 50 people with new safety guidelines for indoors, with multiple groups permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups. Day camps: Water-based activities permitted in accordance with IDPH guidelines; no more than 50% of facility capacity with group size of no more than 15 participants in a group, unless participants changing weekly. Additionally, retail, service counters, offices, personal care (including salons, barber, nail salons), manufacturing and other industries allowed to reopen in Phase 3 will continue to operate at a reduced capacity.