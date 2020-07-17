Phase two additions to Ballpark Village near completion

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals held their media day Friday morning in anticipation of next Friday’s home-opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ballpark Village’s phase two additions are nearing completion.

“First was over 100-million, second phase was almost 300-million, and it’s pretty exciting to see it come to fruition,” Cardinals President Bill Dewitt III said. “It’s exciting. I think people who haven’t been down here because of staying home, I hope they get down here and see what we’ve done because it’s amazing.”

While fans can’t be inside Busch Stadium for the home-opener they can enjoy the game from Ballpark Village with views overlooking the field.