Phishing scam targets STLCC; private information exposed

ST. LOUIS – More than 5,100 St. Louis Community College students and employees had their personal information accessed via a phishing scam.

The data breach was discovered on January 13, according to a spokesperson for the college.

Cybercriminals targeted employees and students through "a series of email phishing attacks" which ultimately gave them access to data stored in employee email accounts. That information included names, personal and work cellphone numbers, college email and personal email addresses, dates of birth, and addresses. Seventy-one people had their Social Security numbers compromised as well.

The college said most of the accounts were secured within 24 hours of the breach and that all accounts were protected within 72 hours.

The STLCC is in the process of notifying everyone who was affected, a spokesperson said. Federal authorities with the US Department of Education are investigating the breach. In addition, all STLCC faculty and staff will be retrained in handling and sharing sensitive information.