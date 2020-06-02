Photo Gallery: Riots and looting in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A protest turned violent Monday night in downtown St. Louis. The demonstrators came face-to-face with police before some made their way to a nearby 7-11. People started looting the store then it was set on fire.
