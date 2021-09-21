Photo mystery: Help connect engaged couple with romantic proposal pic

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo.– A local man popped the question in a very public place and a stranger driving on I-44 captured the special moment. Now Jessica Buhrman is hoping to find the newly engaged couple to give them the photo she snapped of the proposal.

Buhrman, from Glendale, said it happened Saturday around 5:45 p.m. on an overpass along I-44 in south St. Louis near The Hill. She said she didn’t see a photographer around and wants to get this copy in their hands.

The proposal happened as hot air balloons from the Ballon Race were in the air.

Buhrman says her boyfriend was driving on eastbound I-44 and she was a passenger and noticed the engagement happening. She said as she drove under the bridge she pulled out her phone and took the picture.

She said she knows it is not the best picture but wrote on Facebook that it is better than nothing if no one was around to capture the moment.

Buhrman has already shared the story on Facebook and TikTok. She is asking others to share as many places as possible to help find the couple.