Photo shows moment of solidarity between Nashville officer and protester

by: Joey Gill and Nexstar Media Wire

Photo: Elise Haines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A moment of peace and solidarity was captured in a photo between a Nashville police officer and a protester during Saturday’s ‘I Will Breathe’ protests.

The photo, taken by Elise Haines, appears to show the two praying together during an intense time. The photo has 5,200 likes and was retweeted 509 times.

One commenter said the photo to her looked as if the two were bowing their heads out of “submission and respect.”

Metro Police said the officer in the photo was officer Garren Hoskins.

Despite the peaceful moment captured in a photo, protests turned to riots Saturday. A curfew was issued soon afterward to curb the violence and vandalism.

