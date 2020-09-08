Photos: Cruisers arrested in St. Louis City; firearms and possible narcotics found

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department made several traffic stops involving people cruising this Labor Day weekend. Police say they found firearms and suspected narcotics.

The cruising was going on in Downtown and the Old North neighborhoods.

Police say some of the vehicles were also towed. The window was smashed out in one. It is unclear if it is from a bullet.

Police tell FOX2 at least six people were arrested for charges ranging from careless and reckless driving, unlawful use of a weapon, and other traffic related offenses.

The gray Dodge Charger pictured below being towed away is the same vehicle involved in an incident last week on Chouteau. Police say the driver was issued four citations for careless and reckless driving as well as a citation for not having a driver’s license.