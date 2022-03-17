ST. LOUIS – St. Patrick’s Day was Thursday and Dogtown was busy celebrating!

The neighborhood hosted its first festival Thursday since 2019. The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day celebration was canceled just six days before due to the pandemic.

Dogtown United said street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the annual festivities began at 6 a.m. The Ancient Order of Hibernians’ parade started at about 11:15 a.m. It ran from Oakland Avenue and Tamm and ended at Manchester Avenue and Tamm.

The Irish Festival began at 9 a.m. with food, drinks, music, and more. It ended at 6 p.m. and Tamm Avenue businesses closed at 8 p.m.

Thursday’s festivities were split up into zones. Much of the celebration was anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish. The Irish Cultural Zone, sponsored by Guinness is also anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish located at 1360 Tamm Avenue. The Parish Center opened at 8 a.m. with Irish coffees. Corned beef and cabbage dinners were served from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there was entertainment from the Irish Airs and performances from dancers at Meghan Torno School of Irish Dance. Multiple beverage and food stands were open outside before and during the parade. The St. James Bud Light Tent opened at 8 a.m. and had a DJ until 4 p.m. All proceeds from the event went to St. James.

The Bud Light NEXT Party Zone was located at Clayton and Tamm. The main festival stage was located at Clayton and Art Hill. It had live music by Rusty Nail from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All outdoor vending in the entire festival area began at 9 a.m. and closed by 6:00 p.m.

The Dogtown Family Zone and Vendor Area sponsored by Dogtown Pizza was located on Oakland Avenue just east of Tamm near Turtle Playground and the Oakland Playground. There were displays from STL Made, the Magic House, the World Chess Hall of Fame, the Gaelic Athletic Club, and more. The POWERS Insurance stage was located there too. It had traditional Irish music and Irish dancing.