Photos: Inmates bust windows, set fire at St. Louis Justice Center

ST. LOUIS – Inmates at the St. Louis Justice Center rioted for the third time in less than four months Sunday night. The riot broke out around 8:45 p.m. on the third floor.
Police said at least 60 inmates escaped from their cells and busted windows, set fire, and threw things to the ground from third-floor windows.
The situation lasted until about 10:15 p.m. Sunday when police were able to get control of the situation. Another fire started shortly after on the second floor but was put out by fire crews.
Officials say they are still investigating how it happened.