Photos: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office ask for help identifying burglary suspects

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying two suspects in a burglary that happened Saturday at about 8:00 a.m.

Police said the business that was burgled is in the 4000 block of Gravois Road in House Springs. The suspects are said to have “gained entry and pried open the change machines, doing significant damage and stealing an undisclosed amount of money.”

The sheriff’s office asks that if anyone has further information to call the Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515 or email them at crimetips@jeffcomo.org.