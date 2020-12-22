Photos: Last day to enter The Great Billiken Bake-Off

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University is holding a SLU inspired baking competition.

Saint Louis University Alumni posted photos of some of the submissions Tuesday. Some bakers depicted the iconic bar, Humphrey’s, which closed on January 1, 2017, others made sweet treats that look like the clock tower in the center of West Pine, and others made less well known SLU landmarks such as the Park College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology and the SLU pep band.

Tuesday, December 22 is the deadline to enter The Great Billiken Bake-Off. Click here and fill out this Google Form, then post your creation on social media with #SLUBakeOff.

President Dr. Fred Pestello and his wife Fran will choose the winners from the following categories, faculty, staff, student and alumni. Winners will receive “digital gift cards and a fun surprise.”