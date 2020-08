ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Many in Rock Hill and Brentwood are still cleaning up after flash flooding this weekend and trying to get back to business while they’re at it.

The owner of Froesel Tire says he says the water damaged a $200,000 tire-changing machine, took out a box truck as well as a few U-Haul vehicles. And that’s just this past storm; it happens at least once a year to some degree.