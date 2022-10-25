ST. LOUIS — Three are dead, including the shooter, after a south St. Louis High School shooting Monday morning. The shooting happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Kingshighway and Arsenal.

One adult woman who was later pronounced dead at a hospital, as well as a teenage girl who was also shot and killed. The others injured suffered a variety of shrapnel and gunshot wounds. They are being treated at local hospitals.

One of the deceased was just 16-year-old Alexandria Bell. The adult was Jean Kuczka, who was looking forward to retirement.

More information is to come about victims in the shooting.