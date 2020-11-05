Photos: Parkway School District teacher dresses up for school every day in October

ST. LOUIS – A Parkway West Middle School teacher wore a different costume every day in October.

Tiffany Lundy, a 7th grade English Language Arts (ELA) teacher at Parkway West Middle School says ‘it was a silly way to keep her middle school students engaged during online learning and it allowed her to be more patient with her students throughout the school day.”

Parkway School District middle school students started in-person learning on Tuesday, October 27 where they go to school in-person every other day.