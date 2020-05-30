Photos: Protesters gather in New Orleans, preparing to march to NOPD HQ

NEW ORLEANS – Hundred of protesters are gathered at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, amid protests over the death of George Floyd. The crowd is preparing to march down Tulane towards NOPD headquarters.
