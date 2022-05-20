ST. LOUIS – Communities are working to pick up the pieces after severe storms slammed the St. Louis region Thursday afternoon.

The Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter flew over storm damage across the St. Louis metropolitan area Friday. The helicopter showed abundant tree damage, in addition to various levels of property damage in some rural areas.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a small EF0 tornado hit Kirkwood on Thursday while wind speeds reached up to 80 miles per hour in St. Louis County. The confirmed tornado struck a three-mile path around 5 p.m. No significant injuries have been reported from the tornado.

In addition to the tornado-warned storms, buckets of rain fell and led to flash flooding risks across metropolitan St. Louis. I-55 flooded near Loughborough Avenue, and the high water left some vehicles briefly stuck in high water on the highway.

FOX2 viewers shared several photos Thursday of storm formations around St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Tornado warnings expired in both counties just before 6 p.m.