ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A line of storms ripped through the St. Louis area Thursday night. The heavy wind and rain toppled trees and disrupted power for hundreds of thousands of people. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter is over the St. Louis area and captured images of the damage.

FOX 2 viewers also sent videos and images of the damage to the station. See some of the storm damage in this gallery. Do you have a pic? Send it here:

I highly recommend the ice-packs-inside-doubled-pillowcase low tech cooling approach. Still no power, and pardon the mess in my neighborhood. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/cC2MOHUGNc — Lisa Sass (@lisa_sass) August 13, 2021

Well Forest Park was stunning tonight, as always. At least on my quick walk from the car, to the front of the Muny, and back. #stl #stlwx #storms #forestpark pic.twitter.com/3g2RtjIA2w — stlbeckster (@stlbeckster) August 13, 2021