Photos: Sports broadcaster Joe Buck’s Ladue home listed for over $3 million

ST. LOUIS – Joe Buck is selling his Ladue home for over $3 million. The six-bedroom home listed under Buck’s name went up for sale Thursday.

It is 7,422 square feet and sits on a six-acre lot. The full asking price is $3,295,000. The annual taxes are listed at $38,514. Click here to see the listing.

Joe Buck, the Fox Sports lead play-by-play broadcaster and St. Louis native is the son of Jack Buck. His father is in the Radio, Pro-Football, and Baseball Hall of Fames.

J. Buck’s Restaurant in Clayton and Joe Buck’s Restaurant downtown closed in 2015. In a statement, owner Doug Albrecht, who bought the restaurants in 2008, called the decision “difficult.”

Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 Class of inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be inducted in the summer of 2021. Buck is part of the 2021 class as the recipient of the Pete Rozelle Award.