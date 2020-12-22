Photos: St. Louis area Christmas Star

ST. LOUIS – Check out the photos people from around the St. Louis area sent FOX 2 from Monday night’s Christmas star.

Jupiter and Saturn merged in the night sky Monday, appearing closer to one another than they have since Galileo’s time in the 17th century.

Astronomers say so-called conjunctions between the two largest planets in our solar system aren’t particularly rare. Jupiter passes its neighbor Saturn in their respective laps around the sun every 20 years. But this one was especially close: Jupiter and Saturn were just one-tenth of a degree apart from our perspective or about one-fifth the width of a full moon.