Photos: St. Louis motorcycle cop visits St. Luke’s months after beating COVID

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Officer Dave Tenorio visited St. Luke’s Hospital Wednesday, the place where he suffered a heart attack while he was in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

He has since recovered and was discharged from the hospital on April 24. Tenorio was also the first patient to receive Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and be released home. He spent three and a half weeks at St. Luke’s.

Tenorio is a motorcycle cop, and when hospital staff saw him riding up they couldn’t have been more excited.

“I’m extremely grateful. I wanted to come here today to show you not everything ends badly. I want to be a good luck person for you – to let you know what you’re doing is the most incredible thing. You are forever in my heart,” Tenorio said.