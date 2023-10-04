COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — This past weekend marked the 46th edition of Archon, a science fiction and fantasy event held at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, Illinois. Archon has been a locally organized and staffed event in the St. Louis area since its inception in 1977.

The event had a lineup of internationally recognized media guests, scientists, writers, artists, merchandise vendors, and performers, all of whom are celebrated figures in the science fiction community. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to interact with cartoonists, explore art galleries, and listen to keynote speakers.