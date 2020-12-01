ST. LOUIS – Three St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department K9s now have stab protective vests with the words “In memory of Captain David Dorn, St. Louis, MO-EOW 6/2/20.”
The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. donated the vests to Nitro, Niko and Body.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs. The vests are custom-fitted and NIJ certified.
Latest headlines:
- Photos: Three St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department K9s get vests with slain Captain David Dorn’s name
- Missouri State Senator to file bill combating overreaching shutdowns
- ‘Not a pop-up’: 200 Sephora locations to open in Kohl’s stores in 2021
- Who’s on President-elect Biden’s team of top economic advisers?
- Huge telescope used to look for alien life has completely collapsed