Photos: Three St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department K9s get vests with slain Captain David Dorn’s name

ST. LOUIS – Three St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department K9s now have stab protective vests with the words “In memory of Captain David Dorn, St. Louis, MO-EOW 6/2/20.”

The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. donated the vests to Nitro, Niko and Body.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs. The vests are custom-fitted and NIJ certified.

