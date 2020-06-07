Photos: Voice of Wisdom Caravan Justice and Love

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds marched to the statue of Martin Luther King on Saturday to hear speeches, songs, and praise for the Voice of Wisdom Caravan for Justice and Love rally. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and Mayor Lyda Krewson also marched with the group.
In every corner of our city, region, state, and country, we’re seeing folks of all walks of life come together, raise their voices, and protest injustices like murder of #GeorgeFloyd. Great group in Fountain Park today, all dedicated to building stronger, better #STL for all. pic.twitter.com/givoHb2UCF— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) June 6, 2020
Photos by Bill Greenblatt/UPI