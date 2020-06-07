Breaking News
Photos: Voice of Wisdom Caravan Justice and Love

News

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds marched to the statue of Martin Luther King on Saturday to hear speeches, songs, and praise for the Voice of Wisdom Caravan for Justice and Love rally. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and Mayor Lyda Krewson also marched with the group.

Photos by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

