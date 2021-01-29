Physical therapist of Town and Country long-term care facility sings to boost morale

ST. LOUIS – Coworkers call him “The Soul Therapist” for his love of music and patients at Select Specialty Hospital in Town and Country.

A coworker emailed FOX 2 about Cris Bilbrey. “I never seen someone so genuinely passionate and true to his calling,” wrote Nina Kilpatrick. “When I’m cleaning and hear that soul music playing in rooms. I know he’s here making the people feel good.”

Bilbrey talked about how music helps his clients pursue a better quality of life during physical therapy, wound care, and liberation from ventilators. He also talked about how music helps him.

Select Specialty is a licensed long-term acute care hospital. The staff helps patients who need more care before they can head home.

