Piano-Grams mobile performances come to your door for holiday cheer, mental health awareness

ST. LOUIS – During a pandemic, it may not feel like the season of cheer and thanksgiving, but the founder of Gold Standard Musicians Johanna Ballou and local pianist plan to change that with Piano-Grams.

Piano-Grams are mobile piano performances that come straight to your door bringing personal connections to folks around the St. Louis region in a socially distant way.

A person can book one for themselves or send it as a gift to family, friends, co-workers, and employees.

Ballou is partnering with CEO and Founder of Jackson Pianos Joe Jackson, who is using Piano-Grams as his annual winter awareness fundraiser for a local nonprofit.

Places for People is a non-profit that focuses on providing resources for community, mental, and behavioral health.

“We do it in the wintertime because that’s when people are feeling low,” Jackson said. “Music and Places for People are a beautiful mix. Music helps elevate the spirit, the soul, and gets people creative. Places for People is there for people when they’re feeling out and need help.”

The booking fees for a piano-gram will not only serve as a donation to Places for People but help pay local musicians who are largely out of work right now due to the pandemic.

“We do have a few bleak months ahead of us, but that’s why I wanted to start Piano-Grams to give some musicians work to do and spread some cheer around the city,” Ballou said.

To book Piano-Grams, visit www.stlpianograms.com.